    IPPS-A Train the Trainers

    CA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Video by Spc. KENNETH RODRIGUEZ 

    63rd Readiness Division

    U.S. Soldiers and civilian government employees take the train-the-trainer two-week class on Integrated Personnel and Pay System - Army (IPPS-A) to teach their individual units and human resource professionals who will be working with IPPSA as the system goes live in December of 2021. More than 10 different commands were represented at the training hosted by the 63rd Readiness Division at the Sgt. James Witkowski Armed Forces Reserve Center in Mountain View, Calif.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 12:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 812443
    VIRIN: 210807-A-UV755-1001
    Filename: DOD_108549537
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IPPS-A Train the Trainers, by SPC KENNETH RODRIGUEZ, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Train the Trainer
    USAR
    IPPS-A

