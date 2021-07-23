IPPS-A Train the Trainers

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers and civilian government employees take the train-the-trainer two-week class on Integrated Personnel and Pay System - Army (IPPS-A) to teach their individual units and human resource professionals who will be working with IPPSA as the system goes live in December of 2021. More than 10 different commands were represented at the training hosted by the 63rd Readiness Division at the Sgt. James Witkowski Armed Forces Reserve Center in Mountain View, Calif.