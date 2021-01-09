Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supplemental Passenger Terminal B-Roll

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.01.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Camerron Niewoehner 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Evacuees await planes to take them from a supplemental passenger terminal at Ramstein Air Base to other transient locations. Thousands of Airmen, Soldiers, volunteers, augmentees, and other community partners support Operation Allies Refuge.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 15:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812437
    VIRIN: 210901-F-MY398-001
    Filename: DOD_108549528
    Length: 00:07:21
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supplemental Passenger Terminal B-Roll, by A1C Camerron Niewoehner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac
    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

