Evacuees await planes to take them from a supplemental passenger terminal at Ramstein Air Base to other transient locations. Thousands of Airmen, Soldiers, volunteers, augmentees, and other community partners support Operation Allies Refuge.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 15:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812437
|VIRIN:
|210901-F-MY398-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108549528
|Length:
|00:07:21
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Supplemental Passenger Terminal B-Roll, by A1C Camerron Niewoehner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
