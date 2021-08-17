U.S Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division, complete an air assault course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. The air assault Course, lead by I Marine Expeditionary Force Expeditionary Operations Training Group, creates a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of successfully operating as part of a Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jennifer Gay)
|08.17.2021
|09.03.2021 15:25
|Video Productions
|812436
|210817-M-MN384-0002
|DOD_108549527
|00:01:34
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|1
|1
This work, An EOTG Series: Air Assault Course, by Cpl Jennifer Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
