    An EOTG Series: Air Assault Course

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Video by Cpl. Jennifer Gay 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division, complete an air assault course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. The air assault Course, lead by I Marine Expeditionary Force Expeditionary Operations Training Group, creates a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of successfully operating as part of a Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jennifer Gay)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 15:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812436
    VIRIN: 210817-M-MN384-0002
    Filename: DOD_108549527
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    U.S. Marine Corps
    I MEF
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    Air Assault Course
    1st Battalion 5th Marines

