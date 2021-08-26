A 433rd AW Airman shares his 9/11 story

Col. James "JC" Miller, 433rd Operations Group commander, recounts his story of what happened in the 433rd Airlift Wing on 9/11 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Aug. 26, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Samantha Mathison)
