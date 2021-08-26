Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A 433rd AW Airman shares his 9/11 story

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Video by Samantha Mathison 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. James "JC" Miller, 433rd Operations Group commander, recounts his story of what happened in the 433rd Airlift Wing on 9/11 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Aug. 26, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Samantha Mathison)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 10:55
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A 433rd AW Airman shares his 9/11 story, by Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11
    September 11th
    never forget
    Alamo Wing
    433AW
    433OG

