Teams competed in the Falling Plates and General George Patton Combat Pistol match at the 50th Winston P. Wilson and 30th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Rifle and Pistol Championships, hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, held at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center Sept. 2, 2021 (U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Charles D. Davis)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 07:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812412
|VIRIN:
|210902-Z-XE362-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108549334
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships Day 6 B-Roll, by 2LT Charles Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT