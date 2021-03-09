Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thracian Summer 2021: ACE of base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BULGARIA

    09.03.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Alvarado and Senior Airman Thomas Karol

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Thracian Summer 2021 is a multinational exercise which involves landing/drop zone event capabilities, Agile Combat Employment activities, and simulated ground scenarios in Bulgaria, Sept. 02, 2021. This exercise enhanced readiness and strengthened partnerships between U.S. military members and Bulgarian armed forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado and Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 07:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 812409
    VIRIN: 210902-F-TI641-1001
    Filename: DOD_108549331
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: BG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thracian Summer 2021: ACE of base, by SrA Andrew Alvarado and SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    interoperability
    bilateral training
    435th air ground operations wing
    37th Airlift Squadron
    37 RQS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT