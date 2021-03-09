Thracian Summer 2021 is a multinational exercise which involves landing/drop zone event capabilities, Agile Combat Employment activities, and simulated ground scenarios in Bulgaria, Sept. 02, 2021. This exercise enhanced readiness and strengthened partnerships between U.S. military members and Bulgarian armed forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado and Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 07:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812409
|VIRIN:
|210902-F-TI641-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108549331
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|BG
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Thracian Summer 2021: ACE of base, by SrA Andrew Alvarado and SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
