IT’S SEPTEMBER THIRD, TWENTY TWENTY-ONE AND HERE’S THE TOP FIVE STORIES IN VEE-A THIS WEEK.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 07:33
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|812407
|VIRIN:
|210903-O-PH007-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108549328
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Top 5 Stories in VA - Sept. 3, 2021, by Reynaldo Leal and Adam Stump, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT