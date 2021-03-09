Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Top 5 Stories in VA - Sept. 3, 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Video by Reynaldo Leal and Adam Stump

    Department of Veterans Affairs

    IT’S SEPTEMBER THIRD, TWENTY TWENTY-ONE AND HERE’S THE TOP FIVE STORIES IN VEE-A THIS WEEK.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 07:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 812407
    VIRIN: 210903-O-PH007-0001
    Filename: DOD_108549328
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top 5 Stories in VA - Sept. 3, 2021, by Reynaldo Leal and Adam Stump, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Department of Veterans Affairs

    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    VA
    Veterans Affairs
    vaccine
    Veterans
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT