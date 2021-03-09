Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan, U.S. Army Japan, Camp Zama, Interview - 3

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.03.2021

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    After taking command of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, Col. Christopher L. Tomlinson took a moment to introduce himself and answer a few questions about his first impression of the garrison, his command philosophy, and others.

    This is the third of five clips. All of them can currently be seen on the Command Channel, and we'll be publishing the rest on a weekly basis here on Facebook!

    #MeetTheGarrisonCommander

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 02:56
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 812386
    VIRIN: 210903-A-MS361-361
    Filename: DOD_108549184
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

