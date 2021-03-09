After taking command of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, Col. Christopher L. Tomlinson took a moment to introduce himself and answer a few questions about his first impression of the garrison, his command philosophy, and others.
This is the fourth of five clips. All of them can currently be seen on the Command Channel, and we'll be publishing the rest on a weekly basis here on Facebook!
#MeetTheGarrisonCommander
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 02:48
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|812384
|VIRIN:
|210903-A-MS361-134
|Filename:
|DOD_108549182
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COL Christopher L. Tomlinson, Commander of USAG Japan Interview - 4, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT