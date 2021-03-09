Summer Operations

A summer of exercises in 2021 has proven that III Marine Expeditionary Force is primed and ready to fight now as we continue to modernize our capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 01:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812376
|VIRIN:
|210903-M-UA901-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108549162
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT