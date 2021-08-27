Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    728th Air Mobility Squadron Provides Air Mobility Support for Operation Allies Refuge

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    08.27.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gary Hilton II 

    AFN Incirlik

    A team from the 728th Air Mobility Squadron deployed from Incirlik Air Base, Turkey to Southwest Asia in support of the evacuation efforts of Operations Allies Refuge on Aug. 20, 2021. The team is tasked with running aerial port operations for an efficient flow of passengers and cargo.

    “We bring order to the operation; safely and effectively moving passengers, cargo and aircraft in a highly tactical game of Tetris with operational and strategic impact,” said Lt. Col. Jared Thompson, 728th AMS commander.

    The 728th AMS is an Air Mobility Command en-route squadron and a tenant unit of the 39th Air Base Wing. The squadron provides expertise in three core competencies: aerial port operations, aircraft maintenance, and command and control.

    The 728th AMS is a common stop for fuel, crew-rest, maintenance, and transportation of cargo and warfighters downrange, but members of the 728th AMS also deploy in support of other en-route systems and nodes to provide the logistical support necessary for smooth operations anywhere in the globe.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 02:51
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    728th Air Mobility Squadron
    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing
    Operation Allies Refuge
    Afghanistan Evacuation

