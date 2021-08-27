New Marines with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 2, 2021. Following graduation on Sept. 3, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 02:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812369
|VIRIN:
|210902-M-CI314-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108549140
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, India Company - Motivational Run, by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
