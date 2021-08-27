A team from the 728th Air Mobility Squadron deployed from Incirlik Air Base, Turkey to Southwest Asia in support of the evacuation efforts of Operations Allies Refuge on Aug. 20, 2021. The team is tasked with running aerial port operations for an efficient flow of passengers and cargo.
“We bring order to the operation; safely and effectively moving passengers, cargo and aircraft in a highly tactical game of Tetris with operational and strategic impact,” said Lt. Col. Jared Thompson, 728th AMS commander.
The 728th AMS is an Air Mobility Command en-route squadron and a tenant unit of the 39th Air Base Wing. The squadron provides expertise in three core competencies: aerial port operations, aircraft maintenance, and command and control.
The 728th AMS is a common stop for fuel, crew-rest, maintenance, and transportation of cargo and warfighters downrange, but members of the 728th AMS also deploy in support of other en-route systems and nodes to provide the logistical support necessary for smooth operations anywhere in the globe.
Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 02:46
Category:
|Interviews
Video ID:
|812364
VIRIN:
|210827-F-IK699-001
Filename:
|DOD_108549135
Length:
|00:01:27
Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 728th Air Mobility Squadron Provides Logistical Support for Operation Allies Refuge, by A1C Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
