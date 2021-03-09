Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Summer Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.03.2021

    Video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    A summer of exercises in 2021 has proven that III Marine Expeditionary Force is primed and ready to fight now as we continue to modernize our capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 00:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 812363
    VIRIN: 210903-M-UA901-1002
    Filename: DOD_108549102
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    III MEF
    partners and allies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT