B- Roll - US Marines execute Fire Support Coordination Exercise

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct training on Farallon De Medinilla (FDM), while executing Fire Support Coordination Exercise in the Marianas Island chain, Aug. 14-15, 2021. The exercise’s purpose was to improve fire support proficiency while strengthening interoperability with allies and partners through the conduct of surface to surface fires, naval surface fire support and air to surface fires. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Karis Mattingly)