    Vigil at MCB Quantico Base Chapel

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    A vigil was held at the United States Marine Memorial Chapel, Quantico, Va., in memory of the 11 Marines, one Navy Corpsman and one U.S. Army Soldier who lost their lives on Aug. 26, 2021, as they were assisting non-combatant evacuation screening at Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 23:25
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 812336
    Filename: DOD_108548901
    Length: 00:41:11
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    USMC
    13 Marines killed in Afghanistan
    USMC, DMA

