A vigil was held at the United States Marine Memorial Chapel, Quantico, Va., in memory of the 11 Marines, one Navy Corpsman and one U.S. Army Soldier who lost their lives on Aug. 26, 2021, as they were assisting non-combatant evacuation screening at Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 23:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|812336
|Filename:
|DOD_108548901
|Length:
|00:41:11
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Vigil at MCB Quantico Base Chapel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT