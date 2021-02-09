Vigil at MCB Quantico Base Chapel

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/812336" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A vigil was held at the United States Marine Memorial Chapel, Quantico, Va., in memory of the 11 Marines, one Navy Corpsman and one U.S. Army Soldier who lost their lives on Aug. 26, 2021, as they were assisting non-combatant evacuation screening at Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.