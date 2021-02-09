Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID Awareness with Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick McKie

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ian Kummer and Rosario Urquieta

    63rd Readiness Division

    Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick McKie urges Soldiers and their families to maintain vigilance during the ongoing pandemic. The 63rd Readiness Division continues to follow DoD measures to safeguard the wellbeing of military and civilian personnel, families, and communities.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 19:01
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 812329
    VIRIN: 210901-A-PW042-001
    Filename: DOD_108548849
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US 
    Hometown: LINCOLN, NE, US

    This work, COVID Awareness with Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick McKie, by SSG Ian Kummer and Rosario Urquieta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pandemic
    army reserve
    USAR
    COVID-19

