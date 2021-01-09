U.S. Total Force Airmen participate in Ángel De Los Andes 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



12th Air Force's Chief of Security Theater Cooperation is leading a team of Total Force Airmen participating in ÁngelDeLosAndes2021 in Colombia. The multinational search and rescue exercise is in it's third iteration and this year it is being combined with System of Cooperation Among The American Air Forces (SICOFAA) exercise Cooperación VII.