Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Total Force Airmen participate in Ángel De Los Andes 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLOMBIA

    09.01.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    12th Air Force's Chief of Security Theater Cooperation is leading a team of Total Force Airmen participating in ÁngelDeLosAndes2021 in Colombia. The multinational search and rescue exercise is in it's third iteration and this year it is being combined with System of Cooperation Among The American Air Forces (SICOFAA) exercise Cooperación VII.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 21:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 812328
    VIRIN: 210901-F-US975-629
    Filename: DOD_108548838
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: CO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Total Force Airmen participate in Ángel De Los Andes 2021, by MSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    Air Forces Southern
    12th Air Force
    AFSOUTH
    SICOFAA
    ADLA21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT