12th Air Force's Chief of Security Theater Cooperation is leading a team of Total Force Airmen participating in ÁngelDeLosAndes2021 in Colombia. The multinational search and rescue exercise is in it's third iteration and this year it is being combined with System of Cooperation Among The American Air Forces (SICOFAA) exercise Cooperación VII.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 21:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812328
|VIRIN:
|210901-F-US975-629
|Filename:
|DOD_108548838
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|CO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Total Force Airmen participate in Ángel De Los Andes 2021, by MSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
