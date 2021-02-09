Carlos Torres, DLA Disposition Services, talks about how it took a police officer to remind him how his work on the Law Enforcement Support Office actually saves lives. To see the full interview and for more information about DLA's history visit: https://www.dla.mil/About-DLA/History/60th-Anniversary/
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 18:46
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|812317
|VIRIN:
|210902-D-LU733-606
|Filename:
|DOD_108548775
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Short Story, Carlos Torres, DLA Disposition Services, DLA 60th Anniversary, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
