    Orange Flag Promo

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys 

    Air Force Test Center

    Orange Flag, Emerald Flag, and Black Flag work in concert as part of the larger Test Flag Enterprise to provide robust test environments geared toward the advancement of Joint All-Domain Operations and the National Defense Strategy. These Test Flags are key large force test events that support testing of JADC2 and the Advanced Battle Management System to validate new tactics and technologies for warfighting forces.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 18:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 812286
    VIRIN: 210622-F-CX842-718
    Filename: DOD_108548149
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Orange Flag
    AFTC
    Large Scale Test Event

