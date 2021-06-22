Orange Flag Promo

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/812282" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Orange Flag, Emerald Flag, and Black Flag work in concert as part of the larger Test Flag Enterprise to provide robust test environments geared toward the advancement of Joint All-Domain Operations and the National Defense Strategy. These Test Flags are key large force test events that support testing of JADC2 and the Advanced Battle Management System to validate new tactics and technologies for warfighting forces.