Orange Flag Promo

Orange Flag, Emerald Flag, and Black Flag work in concert as part of the larger Test Flag Enterprise to provide robust test environments geared toward the advancement of Joint All-Domain Operations and the National Defense Strategy. These Test Flags are key large force test events that support testing of JADC2 and the Advanced Battle Management System to validate new tactics and technologies for warfighting forces.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 18:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812282
|VIRIN:
|210622-F-CX842-063
|Filename:
|DOD_108547948
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIF., CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
