Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview With Provost

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme 

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    We sat down with Provost Amy Donahue to discuss her new position and what changes the USCGA plan on enacting as we move forward together into the 2021-22 academic year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 18:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812281
    VIRIN: 210902-G-OS937-5001
    Filename: DOD_108547902
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: NEW LONDON, CT, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview With Provost, by PO3 Matthew Thieme, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interview
    Provost
    Academics
    USCGA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT