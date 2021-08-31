Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFS at Tyndall commercial gate; the first line of defense

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 325th Security Forces Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, operate the commercial gate entry control point and serve as the first line of defense for base security. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 14:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 812276
    VIRIN: 210831-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_108547747
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Hometown: COBALT, ID, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: RALEIGH, NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFS at Tyndall commercial gate; the first line of defense, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

