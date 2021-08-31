The 325th Security Forces Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, operate the commercial gate entry control point and serve as the first line of defense for base security. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 14:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812276
|VIRIN:
|210831-F-YO405-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108547747
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|COBALT, ID, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|RALEIGH, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SFS at Tyndall commercial gate; the first line of defense, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
