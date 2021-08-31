Service members from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and other surrounding bases, provide support to the women and children section during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein, Aug. 31, 2021. Operation Allies Refuge is the largest airlift in U.S. Air Force history and the women and children section is supporting operations by providing family specific supplies to evacuees like baby formula, diapers, baby bottles, wipes and more.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 14:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812275
|VIRIN:
|210831-F-IP635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108547737
|Length:
|00:06:16
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, EUCOM bases provide care for women, children during OAR, by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
