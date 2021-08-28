Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sea Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise Port Charleston, S.C.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2021

    Courtesy Video

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team “Rakkasans”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), work with civilian contractors to move their equipment from the railhead at Port Charleston to the USNS Mendonca and USNS Gilliland. The vehicles and equipment will be downloaded from the ships at Port Arthur, where 3BCT will conduct convoy operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 13:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812271
    VIRIN: 210828-A-OK719-763
    Filename: DOD_108547546
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise Port Charleston, S.C., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #FORSCOM
    #101ST
    #READINESS
    #TRAINED
    #SEDRE
    #SCREAMINGEAGLES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT