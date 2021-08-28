Sea Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise Port Charleston, S.C.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/812271" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team “Rakkasans”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), work with civilian contractors to move their equipment from the railhead at Port Charleston to the USNS Mendonca and USNS Gilliland. The vehicles and equipment will be downloaded from the ships at Port Arthur, where 3BCT will conduct convoy operations.