Soldiers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team “Rakkasans”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), work with civilian contractors to move their equipment from the railhead at Port Charleston to the USNS Mendonca and USNS Gilliland. The vehicles and equipment will be downloaded from the ships at Port Arthur, where 3BCT will conduct convoy operations.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 13:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812271
|VIRIN:
|210828-A-OK719-763
|Filename:
|DOD_108547546
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sea Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise Port Charleston, S.C., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT