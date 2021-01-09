Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drive-Up Supply Distribution Center For Hurricane Ida Survivors

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Video by Daniel Rojas 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    New Orleans, LA – Louisiana National Guard Bravo and Charlie Companies at Louis Armstrong Park distribute ice, water, and MRE’s (Meals Ready-To-Eat) at a drive-up distribution center to Hurricane Ida survivors.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 13:37
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    TAGS

    Louisiana National Guard
    FEMA
    Hurricane Ida
    Supplies
    Distribution Center

