Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights the Afghan evacuation efforts at Ramstein Air Base, Grand Forks Air Force Base will continue to lead the Air Force’s ISR capabilities into the future and the 38th Rescue Squadron practices astronaut recovery.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 13:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812250
|VIRIN:
|210902-F-KT515-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108546365
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SLATED VERSION- Around the Air Force: Afghan Evacuees, Future Home of ISR, 38th Rescue Squadron, by TSgt Eric Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT