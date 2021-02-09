Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Afghan Evacuees, Future Home of ISR, 38th Rescue Squadron

    UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Eric Mann 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights the Afghan evacuation efforts at Ramstein Air Base, Grand Forks Air Force Base will continue to lead the Air Force’s ISR capabilities into the future and the 38th Rescue Squadron practices astronaut recovery.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 13:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812249
    VIRIN: 210902-F-KT515-0001
    Filename: DOD_108546299
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Afghan Evacuees, Future Home of ISR, 38th Rescue Squadron, by TSgt Eric Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    Around The Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

