Soldiers and family members gathered for the Change of Responsibility Ceremony for the 509th Signal Battalion; the incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Calvin James takes the guidon from the outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Matt Jacobs, at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy Sept. 1, 2021 .
(U.S. Army Video by Antonio Bedin)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 10:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812238
|VIRIN:
|210901-A-YG900-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108545414
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 1, 2021, by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
