    509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 1, 2021

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.01.2021

    Video by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Soldiers and family members gathered for the Change of Responsibility Ceremony for the 509th Signal Battalion; the incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Calvin James takes the guidon from the outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Matt Jacobs, at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy Sept. 1, 2021 .
    (U.S. Army Video by Antonio Bedin)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 10:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812238
    VIRIN: 210901-A-YG900-0001
    Filename: DOD_108545414
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 1, 2021, by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WeareNATO
    USAREUR-AF
    StrongTogether
    trainingdoneright
    SETAF-AF
    509thSSC

