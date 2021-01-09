Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Robins 80 - Our Legacy, Our Future

    GA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Video by Paul Wenzel 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Robins 80 - Our Legacy, Our Future kicked off Sept. 1, 2021. The year-long campaign will celebrate the heritage of Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, which broke ground as an air depot, Sept. 1, 1941. (U.S. Air Force video by Paul Wenzel)

    TAGS

    Robins80
    Our Legacy
    Our Future

