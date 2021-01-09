Robins 80 - Our Legacy, Our Future kicked off Sept. 1, 2021. The year-long campaign will celebrate the heritage of Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, which broke ground as an air depot, Sept. 1, 1941. (U.S. Air Force video by Paul Wenzel)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 07:38
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|812220
|VIRIN:
|210901-F-BS509-179
|Filename:
|DOD_108545137
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Robins 80 - Our Legacy, Our Future, by Paul Wenzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
