Afghanistan Evacuees Depart NAS Sigonella for U.S.

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 28, 2021) Evacuees from Afghanistan board a Boeing 777 before departing Naval Air Station Sigonella for the U.S. Aug. 28, 2021. NAS Sigonella is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy production by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel M. Young)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 06:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812218
|VIRIN:
|210902-N-NI474-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108545121
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
