    Afghanistan Evacuees Depart NAS Sigonella for U.S.

    ITALY

    09.02.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Young 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 28, 2021) Evacuees from Afghanistan board a Boeing 777 before departing Naval Air Station Sigonella for the U.S. Aug. 28, 2021. NAS Sigonella is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy production by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel M. Young)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 06:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812218
    VIRIN: 210902-N-NI474-1001
    Filename: DOD_108545121
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: IT

    This work, Afghanistan Evacuees Depart NAS Sigonella for U.S., by PO1 Daniel Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAS Sigonella
    US Navy
    OAR
    Operation Allies Refuge

