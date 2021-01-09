The 380th ECES renovates restrooms and showers at Al Dhafra Air Base to improve the quality of life for the troops.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 01:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812212
|VIRIN:
|210901-F-VZ160-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108544919
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 380th ECES - Dorm facilities renovations, by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
