U.S. Marines and Sailors with America Expeditionary Strike Group debark amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), on Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 27, 2021. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 04:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812208
|VIRIN:
|210827-M-TS451-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108544815
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll - US Marines and Sailors debark USS America, by Cpl Karis Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT