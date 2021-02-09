B-Roll - US Marines and Sailors debark USS America

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with America Expeditionary Strike Group debark amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), on Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 27, 2021. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly)