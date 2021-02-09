Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll - US Marines and Sailors debark USS America

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.02.2021

    Video by Cpl. Karis Mattingly 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with America Expeditionary Strike Group debark amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), on Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 27, 2021. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 04:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812208
    VIRIN: 210827-M-TS451-1001
    Filename: DOD_108544815
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    31st MEU
    Sailors
    Marines
    debark
    USS America

