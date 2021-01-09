Coast Guard rescues 3 mariners stranded on sailboat in Chincoteague Harbor during severe weather

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hoist footage from the MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City as the aircrew rescue three mariners stranded on an aground sailboat in Chincoteague Harbor, Virginia, Sept. 1, 2021. The boaters had experienced adverse weather when the boat became stranded. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video/released)