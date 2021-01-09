Hoist footage from the MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City as the aircrew rescue three mariners stranded on an aground sailboat in Chincoteague Harbor, Virginia, Sept. 1, 2021. The boaters had experienced adverse weather when the boat became stranded. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video/released)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 22:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812207
|VIRIN:
|210901-G-G0105-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_108544812
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|CHINCOTEAGUE, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 mariners stranded on sailboat in Chincoteague Harbor during severe weather, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
