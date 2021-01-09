Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 3 mariners stranded on sailboat in Chincoteague Harbor during severe weather

    CHINCOTEAGUE, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Hoist footage from the MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City as the aircrew rescue three mariners stranded on an aground sailboat in Chincoteague Harbor, Virginia, Sept. 1, 2021. The boaters had experienced adverse weather when the boat became stranded. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video/released)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 22:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812207
    VIRIN: 210901-G-G0105-1005
    Filename: DOD_108544812
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: CHINCOTEAGUE, VA, US 

    TAGS

    MH-60
    sailboat
    helicopter
    aground
    grounded
    ASEC

