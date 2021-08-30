In Your Head

Marine Corps Installations Pacific observes Suicide Prevention Month by highlighting the importance of connecting with fellow Marines. As part of the year-round commitment to preventing suicide among Marines, families, and the civilian workforce, the Marine Corps observes National Suicide Prevention Month each September. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Faith Rose)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 21:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812177
|VIRIN:
|210830-M-WT872-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108544666
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
