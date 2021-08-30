In Your Head

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/812177" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marine Corps Installations Pacific observes Suicide Prevention Month by highlighting the importance of connecting with fellow Marines. As part of the year-round commitment to preventing suicide among Marines, families, and the civilian workforce, the Marine Corps observes National Suicide Prevention Month each September. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Faith Rose)