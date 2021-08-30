Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.30.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Faith Rose 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific observes Suicide Prevention Month by highlighting the importance of connecting with fellow Marines. As part of the year-round commitment to preventing suicide among Marines, families, and the civilian workforce, the Marine Corps observes National Suicide Prevention Month each September. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Faith Rose)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 21:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812177
    VIRIN: 210830-M-WT872-1001
    Filename: DOD_108544666
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, In Your Head, by LCpl Faith Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    help
    wellness
    Suicide Awareness
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

