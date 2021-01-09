Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 3 mariners stranded on sailboat in Chincoteague Harbor during severe weather

    CHINCOTEAGUE, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A sailing vessel lies grounded in Chincoteague Inlet, Virginia, Sept. 1, 2021. The three mariners aboard were rescued by crews from Coast Guard Station Chincoteague and Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Ross Comstock/released)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 21:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812168
    VIRIN: 210901-G-G0105-1004
    Filename: DOD_108544561
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: CHINCOTEAGUE, VA, US 

    SAR
    MH-60
    jayhawk
    sailboat
    aground
    ASEC

