Coast Guard rescues 3 mariners stranded on sailboat in Chincoteague Harbor during severe weather

A sailing vessel lies grounded in Chincoteague Inlet, Virginia, Sept. 1, 2021. The three mariners aboard were rescued by crews from Coast Guard Station Chincoteague and Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Ross Comstock/released)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 21:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812168
|VIRIN:
|210901-G-G0105-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108544561
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|CHINCOTEAGUE, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
