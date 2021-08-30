RED FLAG-Alaska is constantly evolving its training to provide up-to-date and realistic combat training for aircrew and pilots. This iteration saw more fifth-generation aircraft integrated into the exercise than ever before.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 21:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812165
|VIRIN:
|210830-F-HJ760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108544547
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|EIELSON AFB, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fifth Generation Airpower during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3, by SrA Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
