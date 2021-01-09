U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District Labor Day Message

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Trying to squeeze in your last bit of Summer fun this weekend? Play it safe out there with these safety tips from the Fort Worth District Commander Col. Jon Stover.



From our district family to yours, have a safe and fun Labor Day Weekend.