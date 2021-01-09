Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District Labor Day Message

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Video by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    Trying to squeeze in your last bit of Summer fun this weekend? Play it safe out there with these safety tips from the Fort Worth District Commander Col. Jon Stover.

    From our district family to yours, have a safe and fun Labor Day Weekend.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 16:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 812157
    VIRIN: 210901-A-ZS026-757
    Filename: DOD_108544370
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District Labor Day Message, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Safety
    USACE
    Labor Day

