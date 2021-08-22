Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    110th Chemical Battalion: Operation Desert Hound

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2021

    Video by Marshall Mason 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Soldiers assigned to the 48th Chemical Brigade's 110th Chemical Battalion, based in Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash, conducted a field training exercise, Aug. 8-26, at Kirtland Air Force Base, NM.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 16:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 812153
    VIRIN: 210822-A-FJ565-835
    Filename: DOD_108544304
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 110th Chemical Battalion: Operation Desert Hound, by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Chemical Operations And Training

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    DTRA
    337ABW
    Defense Nuclear Weapons School #Kirtland AFB #Training

