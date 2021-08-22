Soldiers assigned to the 48th Chemical Brigade's 110th Chemical Battalion, based in Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash, conducted a field training exercise, Aug. 8-26, at Kirtland Air Force Base, NM.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 16:09
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|812153
|VIRIN:
|210822-A-FJ565-835
|Filename:
|DOD_108544304
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 110th Chemical Battalion: Operation Desert Hound, by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
