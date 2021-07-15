Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army, Lockheed Martin team on 5G Technology

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Courtesy Video

    CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center

    The engineers and project teams at both U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center and Lockheed Martin are putting the capabilities of a field-expedient, aerial vehicle-based 5G network to the test. Watch how this effort comes together and the value it may bring to our Warfighters.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 13:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812141
    VIRIN: 210715-A-ER507-677
    Filename: DOD_108544028
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army, Lockheed Martin team on 5G Technology, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFC
    GVSC
    DEVCOM
    LMCO

