U.S. Army, Lockheed Martin team on 5G Technology

The engineers and project teams at both U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center and Lockheed Martin are putting the capabilities of a field-expedient, aerial vehicle-based 5G network to the test. Watch how this effort comes together and the value it may bring to our Warfighters.
|07.15.2021
|09.01.2021 13:47
|Video Productions
|812141
|210715-A-ER507-677
|DOD_108544028
|00:04:17
|US
|1
|1
