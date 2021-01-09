Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day 5

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jovi Prevot 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Fifty-three military teams gathered at the 50th Winston P. Wilson and 30th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Rifle and Pistol Championships hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, held at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center, Sept. 1. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jovi Prevot)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 12:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812133
    VIRIN: 210901-Z-IX958-1001
    Filename: DOD_108543935
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day 5, by SGT Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    readiness
    National Guard
    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center
    WPW2021
    AFSAM2021
    Wiston P. Wilson Marksmanship

