The Utah National Guard delivers humanitarian aid to Nepal

To help reduce human suffering and assist with Nepal’s COVID-19 response, members of the Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Air Refueling Wing, in coordination with U.S. Transportation Command’s Denton Program for private donations, transported lifesaving equipment and humanitarian supplies to Kathmandu, Nepal on Aug. 27, 2021.Interview with Maj. Will Biesinger, Utah National Guard humanitarian aid coordinator, and Mr. Rajeev Shretha, from the Non Resident Nepali Association USA. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge)