    The Utah National Guard delivers humanitarian aid to Nepal

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    To help reduce human suffering and assist with Nepal’s COVID-19 response, members of the Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Air Refueling Wing, in coordination with U.S. Transportation Command’s Denton Program for private donations, transported lifesaving equipment and humanitarian supplies to Kathmandu, Nepal on Aug. 27, 2021.Interview with Maj. Will Biesinger, Utah National Guard humanitarian aid coordinator, and Mr. Rajeev Shretha, from the Non Resident Nepali Association USA. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 12:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812114
    VIRIN: 210827-Z-BQ261-0001
    Filename: DOD_108543672
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Utah National Guard delivers humanitarian aid to Nepal, by SFC John Etheridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UTANG
    UTNG
    151st ARW
    USEmbassyNepal

