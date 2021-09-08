The 31st Operations Support Squadron Radar, Aircraft and Weather Systems team that operates and maintains the radios at Aviano Air Base Aug. 9, 2021. The RAWS team is responsible for communicating with the pilots and Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 11:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812101
|VIRIN:
|210831-F-ZR251-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108543402
|Length:
|00:05:13
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 31 FW RUYS: RAWS B-Roll, by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
