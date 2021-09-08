Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.09.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 31st Operations Support Squadron Radar, Aircraft and Weather Systems team that operates and maintains the radios at Aviano Air Base Aug. 9, 2021. The RAWS team is responsible for communicating with the pilots and Airmen.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 11:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812101
    VIRIN: 210831-F-ZR251-1002
    Filename: DOD_108543402
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 FW RUYS: RAWS B-Roll, by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

