Members of 102nd Intelligence Wing participated in a field training exercise held on Otis Air National Guard Base, Mass., June 9, 2021. The exercise improved mission support readiness and ensured all members are up-to-date on critical job skills as part of their annual training.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 10:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812091
|VIRIN:
|210609-Z-OD508-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108543356
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|CAPE COD, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 102 IW conducts mission support exercise, by Kerri Spero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
