    102 IW conducts mission support exercise

    CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Video by Kerri Spero 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Members of 102nd Intelligence Wing participated in a field training exercise held on Otis Air National Guard Base, Mass., June 9, 2021. The exercise improved mission support readiness and ensured all members are up-to-date on critical job skills as part of their annual training.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 10:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 812091
    VIRIN: 210609-Z-OD508-0001
    Filename: DOD_108543356
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: CAPE COD, MA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102 IW conducts mission support exercise, by Kerri Spero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mission support

