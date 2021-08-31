U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Levi Dalton, a CH-53E powerplant mechanic with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462, oversees a main rotor head torque check procedure on a CH-53E at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Japan, Aug. 31, 2021. Dalton is a Collateral Duty Quality Assurance Representative for HMH-462 and conducted the torque check after the aircraft conducted 2 hours of flight.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 07:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812085
|VIRIN:
|210831-M-HV979-990
|Filename:
|DOD_108543301
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, HMH-462 Main Rotor Head Torque Check, by MAJ Kenneth Kunze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
