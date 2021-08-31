Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMH-462 Main Rotor Head Torque Check

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.31.2021

    Video by Maj. Kenneth Kunze 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Levi Dalton, a CH-53E powerplant mechanic with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462, oversees a main rotor head torque check procedure on a CH-53E at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Japan, Aug. 31, 2021. Dalton is a Collateral Duty Quality Assurance Representative for HMH-462 and conducted the torque check after the aircraft conducted 2 hours of flight.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 07:34
    Video ID: 812085
    VIRIN: 210831-M-HV979-990
    Filename: DOD_108543301
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, HMH-462 Main Rotor Head Torque Check, by MAJ Kenneth Kunze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps

    CH-53E

