    Incirlik EOD Training

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    08.23.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Sari Seibert 

    The 39th Explosive Ordnance Disposal at Incirlik participated in simulated real life scenarios to test Airman's ability to react to any situation.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 03:12
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    This work, Incirlik EOD Training, by SrA Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik Air Base

    EOD.

    #Incirlik #IncirlikAirBase #IncirlikAB #EOD #ExplosiveOrdnanceDisposal

