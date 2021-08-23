U.S. military members prepare for the beginning of Thracian Summer 2021 at Cheshnegirovo drop zone, Bulgaria, Aug. 23, 2021. Thracian Summer 2021 is a bilateral exercise between U.S. military members and Bulgarian armed forces designed to enhance interoperability, joint readiness and deterrence efforts. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 10:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812073
|VIRIN:
|210823-F-TI641-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108543187
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|BG
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Thracian Summer 2021: One step at a time (Slow Motion B-Roll), by SrA Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
