    Thracian Summer 2021: One step at a time (Slow Motion B-Roll)

    BULGARIA

    08.23.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Alvarado 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. military members prepare for the beginning of Thracian Summer 2021 at Cheshnegirovo drop zone, Bulgaria, Aug. 23, 2021. Thracian Summer 2021 is a bilateral exercise between U.S. military members and Bulgarian armed forces designed to enhance interoperability, joint readiness and deterrence efforts. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 10:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812073
    VIRIN: 210823-F-TI641-2001
    Filename: DOD_108543187
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: BG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thracian Summer 2021: One step at a time (Slow Motion B-Roll), by SrA Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    interoperability
    bilateral training
    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    preparation
    Cheshnegirovo

