Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210824-MIS-PACUP-CMSAF Visit-MC2 Brian Sipe

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.23.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Sipe 

    AFN Misawa

    Video showcasing the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force's visit to Misawa Air Base. CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass visited Misawa to talk with and answer questions for the Airmen and squadrons on base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 02:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812068
    VIRIN: 210823-N-NC040-0001
    Filename: DOD_108543140
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210824-MIS-PACUP-CMSAF Visit-MC2 Brian Sipe, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    CMSAF
    Misawa
    JoAnne S. Bass
    CMSAF Visit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT