Video showcasing the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force's visit to Misawa Air Base. CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass visited Misawa to talk with and answer questions for the Airmen and squadrons on base.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 02:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812068
|VIRIN:
|210823-N-NC040-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108543140
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 210824-MIS-PACUP-CMSAF Visit-MC2 Brian Sipe, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
