Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wolf Pack Sharpens Its Fangs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.16.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    8th Fighter Wing Airmen participate in a variety of readiness training events to build proficiency and familiarize themselves with Kunsan-specific tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force video by Jesenia Landaverde)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 00:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 812065
    VIRIN: 210816-F-PH996-1001
    Filename: DOD_108543130
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack Sharpens Its Fangs, by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT