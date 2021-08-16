8th Fighter Wing Airmen participate in a variety of readiness training events to build proficiency and familiarize themselves with Kunsan-specific tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force video by Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 00:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812065
|VIRIN:
|210816-F-PH996-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108543130
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Wolf Pack Sharpens Its Fangs, by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
