U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, conduct an amphibious training package in Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 4 - 16, 2021. This training allowed the Marines to perfect the necessary skills to conduct clandestine waterborne operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jerry Edlin)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 02:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812062
|VIRIN:
|210816-M-TD494-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108543090
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, From air to sea, by LCpl Jerry Edlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
